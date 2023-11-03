Raymond James & Associates Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $148.55 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.94.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

