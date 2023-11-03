Raymond James & Associates Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Triumph Group worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Triumph Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 47,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 944,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,931 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Trading Up 4.7 %

TGI opened at $7.90 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $605.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

