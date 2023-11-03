Raymond James & Associates Has $1.24 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Triumph Group worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 626,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,791,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE TGI opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.63. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

