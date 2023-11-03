Raymond James & Associates Has $1.26 Million Position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.51% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $191,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,435,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,354.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $191,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,435,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,354.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,617,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,063.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 178,024 shares of company stock valued at $467,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Martin Midstream Partners Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

