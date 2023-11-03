Raymond James & Associates Has $1.28 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 33.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnerSys

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.