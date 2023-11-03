Raymond James & Associates Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

LILAK opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

