Raymond James & Associates Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAKFree Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 110.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,077,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 184.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 591,149 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.