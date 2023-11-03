Raymond James & Associates Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 110.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,077,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 184.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 591,149 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

LILAK opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

