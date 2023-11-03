Raymond James & Associates Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of NexGen Energy worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 174,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,915,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 363,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $2,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.