Raymond James & Associates Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,227,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 605,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 272,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,755 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

