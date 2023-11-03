Raymond James & Associates Has $1.35 Million Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.

