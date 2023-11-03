Raymond James & Associates Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 538.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Intapp worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,150,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,216 shares of company stock worth $6,349,958. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Up 0.3 %

INTA opened at $33.69 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.