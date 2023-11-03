Raymond James & Associates Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Model N worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Model N by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Model N by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after acquiring an additional 168,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Model N alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at $18,857,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $76,022.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,867.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,851 shares of company stock worth $750,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $947.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.