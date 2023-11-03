Raymond James & Associates Has $1.38 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of i3 Verticals worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 172,396 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,371,835,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,011,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $19.50 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $650.13 million, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $93.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $59,839.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.