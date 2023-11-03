Raymond James & Associates Has $1.38 Million Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Model N worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 87.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,867.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,851 shares of company stock valued at $750,811. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Model N Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MODN stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $947.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

