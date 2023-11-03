Raymond James & Associates Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,004,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 226,936 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16,496.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 162,824 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

