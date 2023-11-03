Raymond James & Associates Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MT stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.