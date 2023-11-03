Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Unitil worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at $10,354,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unitil by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 100,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,416,000 after buying an additional 45,368 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Unitil Stock Performance

UTL stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $754.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

