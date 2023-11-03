Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in eXp World were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPI. BTIG Research began coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.91 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.20 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, insider James Bramble sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $932,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eXp World news, insider James Bramble sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $932,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,889 shares of company stock worth $13,128,128 in the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.