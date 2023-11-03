Raymond James & Associates Invests $1.31 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after buying an additional 197,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

View Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.