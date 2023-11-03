Raymond James & Associates Invests $1.34 Million in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.89% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 227.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period.

RECS opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

