Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

NOMD stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

