Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,153 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth $444,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 48,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 96.5% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 59,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 32.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,757,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.60. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

