Raymond James & Associates Purchases 14,828 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Universal worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 2,841.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Universal by 269.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

