Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,504 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

