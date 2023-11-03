Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,688 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

