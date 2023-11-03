Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,643,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $107.51.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

