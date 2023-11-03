Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GDO stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.