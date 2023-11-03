Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. Barclays decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.