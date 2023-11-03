Raymond James & Associates Sells 116,058 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EngageSmart were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in EngageSmart by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Price Performance

ESMT opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.08 million. Equities analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $436,620.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,620.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $362,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESMT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESMT

About EngageSmart

(Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.