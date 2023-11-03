Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,508 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $85.06 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $79.10 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.77.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.