Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,711 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Brinker International worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

