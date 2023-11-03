Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,711 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Brinker International worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Raymond James raised Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

