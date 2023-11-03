Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,731 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.04% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

