Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,478 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter.

POWI stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

