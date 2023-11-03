Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,078 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 228,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 39.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 333,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,836,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SLF opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

