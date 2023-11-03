Raymond James & Associates Sells 218,565 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 516,329 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 201,174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

