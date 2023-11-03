Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,308 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,266,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,069,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,865,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TDS opened at $19.05 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.06%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.