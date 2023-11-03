Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,122 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

AEHR opened at $24.73 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

