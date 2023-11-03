Raymond James & Associates Sells 316 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 1,523.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 100,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.94. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $170.25.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

