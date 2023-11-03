Raymond James & Associates Sells 329,613 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,613 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,112.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

