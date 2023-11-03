Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,058 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 112,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

