Raymond James & Associates Sells 567 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:PJUL opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $954.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

