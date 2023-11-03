Raymond James & Associates Sells 57,906 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,906 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MLPX opened at $44.22 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $992.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

