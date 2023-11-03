Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,557 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $63,717,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $59.93 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.