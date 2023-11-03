Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,557 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ziff Davis by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ziff Davis by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 655,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,932,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ziff Davis by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

