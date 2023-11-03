Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,266 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,330,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,193,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

NYSE:ENV opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

