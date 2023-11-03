Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,980 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,196,000 after buying an additional 16,574,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 122,569 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,793,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $33.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

