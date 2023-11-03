Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of SoundHound AI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $27,566.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,011,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,034.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $27,566.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,011,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,034.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $111,038.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,245.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $348,317. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $1.72 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

