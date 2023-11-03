Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.47% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,600,000.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $102.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The company has a market cap of $83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

