Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,058 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EngageSmart were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in EngageSmart by 1,050.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 401,400 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EngageSmart news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,620.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,550. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EngageSmart

EngageSmart Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.47, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.32. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.08 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart Profile

(Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.